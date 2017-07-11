Doris Arlene Frost, 91, of rural Smolan died Monday July 10. Doris was born on June 21, 1926 at home in Smolan to Frank William and Hilma Dorthea (Peterson) Ostenberg. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Emery Frost, of the home. She is also survived by her 4 sons; Bruce (Peggy) of Wichita; Gary (Pam) of Augusta, KS; Randy (Sue) of Northampton, MA; David (Pam) of Salina; eight granddaughters, four great granddaughters and one great grandson.

Doris was an active member of the Salemsborg Lutheran church being a Sunday School teacher, singing in the church choir and participating in many church womens groups.

After graduation from Smolan High School in 1944 she worked at Camp Phillips. She graduated from Brown Mackie School of Business. She enjoyed playing the piano and did so at various churches and other organizations. She interuped her career to get married to Emery Frost and raise one brillient son and work diligently on the other three. After raising her boys she was the office manager for Drs. Fuller and Fredickson in Lindsborg for over 20 years.

She spent many enjoyable years square dancing, Swedish Dancing and clogging. Doris also was a 4-H club leader, active in a local womens sewing club and Swedish Club in Lindsborg.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Friday July 14, at Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg.

A funeral service to celebrate Doris’ life will be at 10:30am Saturday July 15 at Salemsborg Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ethan Feistner, officiating. Interment will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salemsborg Lutheran Church. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.