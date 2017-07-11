County employees to receive 3 percent salary increase

Saline County employees can expect a three percent salary increase starting in 2018. The increase was approved for next year’s budget, which will be finalized in August, according to Marilyn Leamer, human resources director.

Commissioners hired the Archer Corporation to conduct a salary survey of County employees last year. According to Leamer, the survey showed that County employees were paid 1.78 to 11.81 percent less than those performing similar jobs.

Leamer said that County employee positions are graded according to the qualifications and type of work for each job. These grades determine salaries.

To combat the pay discrepancy, the Commissioners agreed to a three percent increase across the board. This increase will fall on top of the $750 raise County employees received in this year’s budget.