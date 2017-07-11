Carol Jean Rutz, 88, of Salina, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on June 27, 2017. She was born August 10, 1928 in Junction City, KS.

Carol, and her husband Lee, owned L & C Floor Covering for many years.

Survivors include children, Gayle (Rick) McKinney of Erie, KS, Jill (Ken) Scates and David (Cheryl) Rutz, both of Salina, and Beth Priddy (Gary) of Lawrence; a sister, Claire Adrienne, of Missoula, Montana, 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on August 5, 2017, at the First Christian Church, 2727 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials to: First Christian Church, Meals on Wheels or Salina Animal Shelter in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.