Applications now being accepted for Citizens’ Police Academy

Applications for the Citizens’ Police Academy are now being accepted. The Academy is a joint effort between the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Salina Police Department to help citizens better understand law enforcement.

Applications can be found at http://www.salinesheriff.org/Portals/0/Documents/CITIZEN%20ACADEMY%20application.pdf?ver=2015-03-02-102202-000 or picked up at the Sheriff’s Office. They will be accepted through July 26.

According to Lt. Sean Kochanowski, anyone over the age of 18 can apply and it is free of charge. A background check is required for participation.

Lt. Kochanowski said they accept around 25 people into the Academy. Participants will meet every Wednesday evening from Aug. 9 to Oct. 18. This portion of the Academy will go over basic law enforcement tactics, including K-9 and weapons demonstrations, accident investigation and courses on street drugs.

This will be the third straight year both departments have put on the Citizens’ Academy. According to Lt. Kochanowski, this is the beginner course and once completed, more advanced courses are available.