4 dead, portions of I-70 closed after multi-vehicle crash

First responders on the scene of the fatality accident Tuesday -image KCScout.com

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says four people died in a multi-vehicle accident that closed Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs.

The patrol says the highway was closed after one of the tractor-trailers involved in the accident Tuesday caught fire. Four vehicles, two of them tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says a tractor trailer rear-ended another vehicle, causing a massive fire.

One lane of eastbound lanes reopened about 4 p.m. but westbound lanes were expected to remain closed for several hours.

