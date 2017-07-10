The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Trump Jr. tweets ‘Top Gun’ video of dad shooting CNN jet

by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has shared a new doctored video of his father attacking CNN.

Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a doctored clip of the 1986 military thriller “Top Gun” Saturday. In it, President Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over Tom Cruise’s character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. Trump is seen in the clip repeating his “you’re fired” catchphrase before launching a missile.

Trump Jr. called the video, “one of the best I’ve seen.” The source of the doctored video wasn’t immediately clear.

 

President Donald Trump tweeted a video earlier this month of a doctored clip from a pro wrestling appearance that shows him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo. The tweet became Trump’s most-shared tweet.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *