Sheriff: Search crews find body of missing Kansas man

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities reported Sunday that search crews found the body of a missing Kansas man.

On Saturday, the Osage County Sheriff asked for assistance to find 65-year-old Leroy L. Fouts of Overbrook, according to a media release. He had last been seen at 2p.m. on July 5 near 205th and Shawnee Heights.

He was leaving his residence and heading to an unknown destination in a red 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Kansas tag 385GFH. The Jeep has a KSU wildcat front plate and rust spots on back passenger door.

The sheriff released no additional details.