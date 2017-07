Law enforcement authorities say that someone caused about $1,200 in damage at Sunset Elementary, shooting six windows with a BB gun.

The damage was reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an unknown suspect(s) shot five 3×3 windows and one 3×1 window at the school, located at 1510 W. Republic.

The total damage was estimated at $1,200. The case is still under investigation.