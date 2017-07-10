Salina man threatens woman after attempted theft

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to reach through a car window to steal a woman’s purse and groceries shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the man threatened to rape her after his theft attempt was unsuccessful.

According to Capt. Forrester, the victim was pulling into an apartment complex, located on the 800 block of North Second, when 63-year-old Richard Bouthillier allegedly reached through the passenger window to steal the items.

When she attempted to drive off, Bouthillier allegedly stood in front of her vehicle and threatened to rape her. She called authorities and police confronted Bouthillier at the apartment complex.

Capt. Forrester said that Bouthillier allegedly kicked an officer during the encounter. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for criminal threat, aggravated burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, and theft.