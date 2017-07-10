Ruby Lee (Hawkins) McIntire passed away peacefully early in the morning on July 9th, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born in Cabot, Arkansas on May 5, 1924 to parents Pearl Finley Hawkins and William Bryant Hawkins. She was one of five siblings – Mary Quattlebaum, of Clay Center, KS, Merle Hilton and Pearl Palmer of Kensett AR and Bill Hawkins of Phoenix AZ, Twin sisters, Merle and Pearl reside in Kensett today.

Ruby is survived by her husband Reggie McIntire, two sons, David Larman of Austin, Texas and Robert Larman of Clay Center, KS, and their wives Shyla and Elizabeth, two daughters, Linda Crocker of Edmond OK and Janet Clement of Oklahoma City OK, and Linda’s husband, Sonny. A third son, Jeff Clement, passed away in 2001. She had four grandsons, Michael, Kevin, Eric and Brian, and four granddaughters, Michelle, Mindy, Jessica, and Andrea. She also has several great grandchildren.

Ruby’s parents moved the family to Kensett, AR where she attended Kensett High School and graduated in 1942. She was active in sports, and played basketball, softball, and track. She later worked as a telephone operator, and in various retail businesses. She retired in 1978 from Target Stores as a pharmacy tech.

During her retirement, Ruby continued her love for sports and became an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling. She was a member of the Clay Center Country Club and Eastern Star.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home chapel, followed by a reception at First Baptist Church in Clay Center.

Ruby McIntire Memorial contributions can be made to the Macular Degeneration Fund in care of the funeral home.