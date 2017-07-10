Reading – Raymond W. Fisher, 65, of Reading, Kansas, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home at 137 N. Union, Council Grove, Kansas, with Pastor Scott Perkins officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12th, also at Zeiner Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends from 5:30–7:30 PM. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Emmanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Country Cowboy Church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS.

Raymond William Fisher was born February 11, 1952, in Oskaloosa, Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Raymond Alfred and Elsie (Hiemstra) Fisher. He attended rural schools in Mahaska County and graduated from Fremont (Iowa) High School in 1970. Between 1970 and 1972 he worked as a carpenter for Wausau Homes. In 1972 he enrolled in the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in 1974 with an associate’s degree in accounting. He then moved to Washington, Iowa, and was employed as an accountant in Iowa City for many years, first working for A. B. Clemence & Co. and eventually opening his own accounting practice. In 2002 he moved to near Holt, Missouri, and was employed as an accountant by Architectural Art Stone in Kansas City until that business closed. He then began working for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Topeka, Kansas, where he was still employed at the time of his death.

On October 3, 2009, Ray married Connie Kraus Shivers at Emmanuel Methodist Church in Alta Vista, Kansas. In 2013 they moved to their current home near Reading. Ray always remained a country boy at heart and loved animals. He and Connie referred to their acreage near Reading as “Fishers’ Funny Farm” because of all the assorted animals they loved and cared for there. Ray also had an avid interest in antique farm machinery, especially tractors, and owned a small collection for several years. One of his proud accomplishments was riding in ten RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) routes.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Connie, his children: Jennifer Holzner of Tuscola, Illinois; Adam and wife Tessa of Washington, Iowa; Tyler of Kansas City, Missouri; and Tayler of Kearney, Missouri, his stepchildren: BJ Buchman and husband Tyson of Alta Vista, Kansas; Jeralea Burnett and husband Tyson of Council Grove, Kansas, three grandsons: Elijah Wasson of Champaign, Illinois, and Noah and Westyn Fisher of Washington, Iowa, and three step-grandchildren: Brenten and Brylea Burnett of Council Grove and Wyatt Buchman of Alta Vista. Also surviving him are his brother Jim and wife Barb of Dickinson, North Dakota; brother Chuck and wife Carolyn of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and sister Donna Crosby of Grimes, Iowa; and four nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.