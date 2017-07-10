Ralph Chrisler, 84, of rural Gorham, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Ralph was born on November 20, 1932 on the family farm near the banks of the Saline River in Ellis, County. He was one of five children born to H. Donald and Leona (Jantzen) Chrisler. He grew up and attended country schools in Ellis County and graduated from Natoma High School. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 55, where he was stationed for 20 months in Japan. After his serving his duty, he returned to the Natoma area.

Ralph was united in marriage to Margaret Eickhoff on September 7, 1952 in Natoma. This union was blessed with three daughters; Debra, Patricia and Lisa. They made their home in the Blue Hill area.

Ralph was a farmer and rancher. He also worked as an oil pumper and home construction. He was an active member of the Peace Lutheran Church and served on the Finance Board for many years. He was a member of the Russell V.F.W. and the American Legion. He was a member of the KLA and the Ellis County Soil Conservation Board. He enjoyed fishing, reading, tinkering, working with wood and was an avid collector of Snoopy items.

Surviving family include his wife of 64 years, Margaret of the home; daughters, Debra Sprick of Salina, Kansas, Patricia “Patty” Mullen (Rick) of Norton, Kansas and Lisa VanHorn (Kevin) of Hays, Kansas; brothers, Delmer Chrisler and Gene Chrisler (Dorene) all of Natoma, Kansas; four grandchildren, Don Sprick, Nicole Burl (Greg), Kristina Cook (Eric) and Bryan VanHorn (Kiley); and great granddaughter, Tori Burl. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eldon “Huck” Chrisler, sister Ellen Ruth Strang; brother-in-law Bob Eickhoff and sister-in-law Myra Chrisler.

Celebration of Ralph’s Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Natoma with Pastor Ben Eickhoff officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairport Cemetery where the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240 will conduct Military Rites. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials have been established with Peace Lutheran Church or Honor Flight. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.