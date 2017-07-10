Police: Woman wearing yellow mask wanted for Kan. armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to find a suspect.

Just after 2a.m. Monday, police responded to a gas station in the 800 Block of South Meridian in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An employee reported a woman described as white, 5-foot 8-inches tall, wearing a yellow mask, gloves, black shirt and blue jeans entered the business. She displayed a handgun and demanded money. As the suspect took the cash from the store, a 38-year-old man who witnessed the crime and was carrying a gun fired two shots in the air in the parking lot.

The suspect got into the back of a white Chevy pickup and escaped. Davidson said police do not advise firing the gun as the bystander did. “You could face charges and those bullets do come down.” He indicated that while you do have the right to protect yourself, police need those in a similar situation to be a good witness by observing anything unique that might help solve the crime.

Anyone with information on Monday’s robbery is asked to contact police.