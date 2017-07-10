The Salina Post

Police: 55-year-old Kan. man wounded by gunman in his apartment

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery that sent a Kansas man to the hospital.

Just after 11p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 800 Block of South Topeka in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.  The victim told police he was asleep in his apartment and woke up due to the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police have no suspects and no description to work with to find a suspect. Police did release the name of the victim.

