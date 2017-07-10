Person injured in fall likely jumping between bridges in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a person who suffered critical injuries after falling 25 feet was likely trying to jump a gap between two bridges in Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the man was transported to a Topeka hospital Sunday evening with injuries that are considered life-threatening. He’s believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Topeka Police Lt. Aaron Jones says the victim likely thought he could land safely or that there was something to catch him.

Jones says investigators don’t believe the victim intentionally jumped off the bridge, but that he may have been trying to jump between northbound and southbound bridges along Kansas Avenue.

Police say witnesses reported calling 911 after watching the fall. Jones says witnesses described him as “happy go lucky.”