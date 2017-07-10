Marjorie Lorraine Sanchez, 95, of Salina, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017. She was born Nov. 8, 1921, in Concordia, the daughter of Earl and Avis (Perkins) Martin.

She moved to Salina and attended Salina High School, where she met Joseph Sanchez. They were married Sept. 13, 1939, in Abilene. She has been a resident of Eaglecrest Retirement Community for the past nine years.

Marjorie was a fulltime homemaker, raising eight children. She enjoyed cooking for her family on birthdays, holidays and special gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; brother, Donald Martin; three granddaughters; and one grandson.

Marjorie’s living legacy includes six sons, Joseph Jr. (Maggie), Stephen (Addie), Ernie (Judy), Raymond (Colleen), Tom (Leslie) and David (Kristie); two daughters, Maria Hernandez and Denise Miller (Todd); 30 grandchildren; 23 greatgrandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Salina.Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, with vigil service at 6:30 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.