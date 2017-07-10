Dwight – Keith Randall Morgan, son of John Samuel “Jack” and Ethel Paulson Olson Morgan, was born at home in Dwight, KS on September 4, 1925. He passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. He was 91 years young.

Keith married Doris Elaine Ek on March 12, 1950 and together they had three children. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, daughter Bonnie (Rick) Louise Morgan Johnson of Valley Falls, KS, son Mitchell Scott Morgan and friend Terra Hummel of Dwight, KS. Additionally, surviving him are five granddaughters: Jenny (Chad) Louise Johnson Boisseau of Mandeville, LA, Amy (Bill) Marie Johnson Lederer of Lenexa, KS, Jessy (Trevor) Jo Johnson Miller of Merriam, KS, Taylor Elizabeth Morgan of Salina, KS, and Shelby Lynn Morgan (fiancé Tanner Langvardt) of Manhattan, KS.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his son Rodney Keith Morgan, siblings: Wayne “Windy” (Donna Lee) Olson, Kenneth Morgan, Calvin (Elinor) Morgan, Bette Anne (“Milt”) Anderson, and Carolyn Boeh. Surviving are sisters-in-law Betty Morgan and Maxine Pickett, brothers-in-law Bill Pickett and Robert “Bob” Boeh.

Keith is survived by seven great-grandchildren Cole Morgan Boisseau, Jude Monroe Boisseau, Grace Marie Lederer, Audrey Nicole Lederer, Henry William Lederer, Morgan Francis Miller, and Lincoln Johnson Miller, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Keith attended school in the Excelsior Country School and graduated from Dwight Rural High School in 1942. Keith was a lifetime farmer of dairy, stock, and grains. He was a member of Marion Hill Lutheran Church, Dwight Masonic Lodge #374, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Junction City, and Dwight American Legion. Keith served in the National Guard from 1948-1952. He also served on the Morris County Dairy Board, Dwight Rural Water Board, Marion Hill Church Council, Dwight Rural High School and USD 417 Boards of Education.

Memorial donations may be made to Rodney K Morgan Memorial at Kansas State University in the school of Veterinary Medicine, Marion Hill Lutheran Church, Dwight Community Development Corporation, and Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. Donations may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

Visitation will be held at Zeiner Funeral Home in Council Grove, KS from 6:30-8pm on Saturday, July 15th. A memorial service will be held at Marion Hill Lutheran Church in White City, KS at 2pm on Sunday, July 16th. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Dwight Cemetery.