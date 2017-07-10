Kansas has 11th wettest Jan.-Jun. since 1895

With a few exceptions across mainly the Northern Plains and Southwest, near to above normal precipitation prevailed across much of the nation the first half of 2017. Kansas tallied its 11th wettest January-June period since reliable records began in 1895.
