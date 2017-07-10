Kansas 911 center manager: Don’t let kids play with disconnected cell phone

OAKLEY- Law enforcement authorities in Oakely are reminding parents not to give children a disconnected cell phone as a toy.

In a social media post, Chief Communications officer reminded parents the phones are still able to dial 911. Once children figure out that this phone can actually call a number they keep dialing it over and over.

These calls ring in to the 911 center and have to be answered. Most of the time the dispatcher can’t get any information and if we can get a good location we try to send units to make sure everything is ok. This is a drain on resources.

If you do give your children cell phones, please make sure they know about 911 and when to use it. Not only will it reduce hang up 911 call volumes but it will teach children about 911 safety and what information they would need to give in an actual emergency.