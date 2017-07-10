Kan. man sentenced; distributed child porn posing as woman

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – An Overland Park man was sentenced Monday to 97 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography on the Internet while posing as a 46-year-old woman, according toU.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Frank Joseph Kurtz, 70, Overland Park, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that an investigation by the Israeli National Police first identified emails in which Kurtz used the alias “Lisayearning46” to send child pornography to another person.

The FBI in Kansas tracked the emails to Kurtz, who registered with Yahoo under the name “Lisa Lewis” and used photos he found on the Internet as his profile picture.