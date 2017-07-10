Jayhawks a plenty in 2017 NBA Summer League

LAWRENCE, Kan.

July 7-17

– Seven former Kansas men’s basketball players are competing in the 2017 NBA Summer League. The league started in Orlando, Florida, July 1-6, and Salt Lake City, Utah, July 3-6, with the bulk of the competition in Las Vegas,

Four Jayhawks are playing in their first NBA Summer League with those being Josh Jackson (Phoenix), Frank Mason III (Sacramento), Wayne Selden Jr. (Memphis) and Landen Lucas (Boston). Cheick Diallo (New Orleans) and Perry Ellis (Minnesota) are participating in their second summer league, while Julian Wright (Utah), who last played at Kansas in 2007, is circling back bidding a return to the NBA.

Jayhawks have faced Jayhawks three times during the 2017 NBA Summer League. On July 6, Lucas played against Wright. The following day Mason was against Jackson and on July 9, Mason faced Selden.

Here is capsule of each Jayhawk competing in the NBA Summer League:

CHEICK DIALLO (2016) – In two games for New Orleans, Diallo is averaging 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots. In his latest outing, Diallo scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots against Atlanta on July 9. That followed a 27-point, 10-rebound effort against Toronto on July 7. Diallo was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and played in 17 games for New Orleans in 2016-17. Diallo played one season at KU, competing in 27 games in 2015-16 averaging 7.5 minutes and 3.0 points per contest.

PERRY ELLIS (2013-16) – In his second game, Ellis led Minnesota to a win against Denver by scoring a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting with three rebounds and one assist (July 9). In two summer league games he is averaging 17.5 minutes, 9.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. Ellis was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection who was a Consensus All-America Second Team selection in 2015-16. He started 109 of 144 games while at KU and ranks ninth on the KU career scoring list with 1,798 points.

JOSH JACKSON (2017) – The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for Phoenix. In his last outing, Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds against Dallas on July 9. A Wooden Award All-America and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Jackson broke the KU freshman record for field goals made (220) and tied the freshman mark for rebounds (258). Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for KU in 2016-17.

LANDEN LUCAS (2014-17) – Playing for the Boston Celtics, Lucas played in two games in the Utah Summer League averaging 10.5 minutes, 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. In Las Vegas, Lucas has competed in two games averaging 9.0 minutes, 2.0 ppg and 4.0 rpg. A five-year player at Kansas, Lucas became the 17th player in KU history to record 700 career rebounds, ending with 702. His 63.1 field goal percentage in 2016-17 ranks fourth on the KU single-season list. Lucas was fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding his senior season with 8.3 boards per game.

FRANK MASON III (2014-17) – In two games for Sacramento, Mason is averaging 18.5 minutes, 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He had six points, three rebounds and two assists in his last outing against Memphis on July 9. Mason is the most decorated player in KU history earning 10 national player of the year awards following the 2016-17 season. His 1,885 points are sixth on the KU career charts and his 576 all-time assists are also sixth. Mason is the only player in school history to rank that high in both stats.

WAYNE SELDEN JR. (2014-16) – In two games in Las Vegas, Selden is averaging a team-best 24.5 points per game and is making 48.5 percent from the field. In a 91-88 win against Washington on July 8, Selden led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Selden came on strong toward the end of his rookie season playing in the final 14 games and the playoffs for Memphis in 2016-17. Earlier this summer Selden signed two-year contract with Memphis. A three-time All-Big 12 honoree while at Kansas, Selden started 108 games in his collegiate career and his 1,202 all-time points are 38th on the school list.

JULIAN WRIGHT (2006-07) – In two games with Utah, Wright averaged 20.5 minutes, 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds during the Utah Summer League, July 3-6. In two games in Las Vegas, Wright is averaging 12.0 minutes and 4.0 points per contest. Wright was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the New Orleans then-Hornets. He played three seasons in New Orleans (2008-10) and one in Toronto (2010-11) before playing professionally overseas. A two-time All-Big 12 selection in his two seasons at KU, Wright was named Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention in 2007. He averaged 12.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 2006-07.