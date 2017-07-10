Hillsboro- Isabella Bezdek, 89, of Hillsboro passed July 7, 2017 at her home. Helen was born June 8, 1928 to Norman and Hilda Graham in Pittsburg, PA. Isabella married Henry F. Bezdek in September of 1947. He preceded her in death in July of 1987. Isabella moved to Hillsboro in 1981 and delivered the Kansas City paper in the community for 20 years. Isabella is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Kathryn Hyndman and Marilyn Suffield; and sisters Zelda, Velva and Alberta.

Isabella is survived by sons Harold Bezdek of Hillsboro, Derald Bezdek of Wichita, and Ronald Bezdek of Tampa, FL; daughter Mary Bartel of Hillsboro.