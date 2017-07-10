Hillsboro- Helen “Blondie” Katherine Logan, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Parkside Homes, Hillsboro. She was born April 20, 1926 in Rural Hillsboro the daughter of William and Lydia (Schmidt) Liptau. Helen attended school through the eighth grade.

On October 3, 1954 she married Carrol Logan. They lived on a farm in the Peabody area for almost 20 years, later moving to the Burns area. Helen and her husband Carrol farmed together until Carrol’s death on August 31, 2010. After the death of her husband, Helen decided to leave the family farm and in 2012 moved to Kidron-Bethel in North Newton. Due to health reasons Helen relocated to Parkside Homes in Hillsboro in late 2015 where she resided until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carrol, and her brothers Jake and Herb Liptau.

Helen is survived by foster son Tom and wife Shawn Wunderlick of Marion, niece Connie Shepler of Peabody and nephews Randy Logan, Carl Frenzel, Glenn E. Frenzel, and Steven Frenzel and their families. Grandchildren Brian and Annie Wunderlick, Carrie Newell, and Josh and Kelsie Yerion.