Edward M. “Big Ed” Engling, 85, of Natoma, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at his home.

Ed was born September 10, 1931 in Hunter, Kansas, the son of William and Alma (Deiter) Engling. He grew up and attended schools in the Hunter and Luray, Kansas area.

Ed served his country in the U.S. Army during 1953 – 55. He was stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. After his service, he returned to the Natoma area.

Ed was united in marriage to Clara “Pat” Golembiewski. This union was blessed with five children; Edward, Jr., Christine, Michael, Andrew and Anthony. They made their home in the Natoma area.

Ed worked in the oil fields all of his life mainly as a pumper. In his spare time, both Pat and he enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales. He was well known for his metal art work.

Surviving family include his wife Clara “Pat” of the home; son, Edward M. Engling, Jr. of Natoma, Kansas; daughter, Christine M. Hays of Hays, Kansas; son, Michael A. Engling (Dee) of Phillipsburg, Kansas; son, Andrew L. Engling (April) of Natoma, Kansas; and son, Anthony C. Engling (Lori) of Salina, Kansas; two brothers, Orval Engling of Luray, Kansas and Dean Engling of Glendo, Wyoming; two sisters, Viola Karst of Russell, Kansas and Mary Ann Stanley of Salina, Kansas; 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Jess Minear, brother Everett Engling and two brother-in-laws, Elmer Karst and Don Stanley.

A private family service will be held at a later date, The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial has been established with the Natoma Community Center. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.