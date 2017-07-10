The Salina Post

Driver in deadly Kan. crash steals SUV of woman who stopped to help

Truck involved in Sunday’s fatal crash-photo courtesy Chan’l Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a stolen pickup truck crashed in Kansas City, Kansas, and a survivor then fled after stealing a vehicle from a good Samaritan.

The Kansas City Star reports that at least five people were inside the truck when it crashed into a tree shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said that when a motorist stopped to help, a surviving passenger in the pickup stole the woman’s vehicle. The thief remains at large, although the woman’s vehicle has since been recovered.

Two other people in the stolen pickup were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The names of the people killed weren’t immediately released.

The wreck remains under investigation.

