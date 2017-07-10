Marion- Donald G. Druse, 74, of Marion, passed July 9, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born March 13, 1943 in Marion to Charles and Palma Druse and was a graduate of Marion High School.

He married Karen Marie Dvorak on April 25, 1964 in Pilsen and they were blessed with 2 daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim Druse and Bob Druse.

Donald is survived by his wife Karen of the home, daughters Marie Smith of Newton and Melanie Druse of Marion; brothers Tom (Claudette) Druse of Enid OK and Ron (Judy) Druse of Topeka, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and numerous brother and sister in-laws and nieces and nephews.