David “Dave or Sody” Walter Soderberg, 82, Salina, died July 1, 2017. Dave was born December 20, 1934 in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Walter and Nellie (Reid) Soderberg.

Dave graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. Shortly after graduation he actively served in the U.S. Navy for several years. He spent his professional career as a salesman for more than 40 years. In retirement, Dave then became a substitute teacher in the Southeast of Saline School District. He was a member of University United Methodist Church, Salina, and a longtime member of Masonic Lodge #60, Salina. He was involved in activities at his church, the Salina YMCA and Senior Olympics. Dave was an avid supporter of local high school and college athletics.

On April 19, 1957 he married Kay (Fox) Soderberg in Salina.

Survivors include son, Todd Soderberg, Salina; daughter, Sara Hake, Danville, Pennsylvania; sister, Barbara Shannon, Salina; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Soderberg; wife, Kay; and sister, Gloria Ash.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., July 15, 2017 at University United Methodist Church, Salina, with Rev. Geniese Stanford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to University United Methodist Church.