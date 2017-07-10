Car wash employee uses prepaid tickets to pocket money

A 19-year-old Casey’s General Store employee was taken into custody for allegedly pocketing cash from the business’s car wash, located at 2404 S. Ninth.

Jose Escobedo, of Salina, allegedly stole prepaid car wash tickets from the manager’s office. According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Escobedo would then use the prepaid tickets to pocket cash paid by customers.

From June 26 to July 2, Escobedo allegedly stole $1,648 in cash. He was booked into the Saline County Jail Friday morning for felony theft.