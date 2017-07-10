Camper stolen from yard

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pop-up camper that occurred sometime in the past few weeks.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the 1985 Coleman Williamsburg camper was stolen from the 200 block of North Jackson sometime between June 24 and July 8. The 47-year-old owner told authorities that it was parked in an unfenced backyard.

The camper is said to have a black top with a silver stripe and a cream body. It was valued at $2,500.