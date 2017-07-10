Alice Jean Goscha, 76, Norton, Kansas, died July 8, 2017 in Kearney, Nebraska. Alice was born January 21, 1941, the third of 11 children to Leroy “Pete” and Helen (Ward) Peterson in Los Angeles, California.

Alice grew up in Norton, attending the schools there and a graduate of Norton High School in 1959. Afterwards she worked in a medical clinic.

On May 28, 1960, Alice and Don were united in marriage at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Norton. To this union were born four children: James (Pat) Patrick, Teresa, Craig and Annie.

While Alice and Don were busy raising their children, attending their school activities and many other extended family obligations, Alice found time to be involved in her parish, from helping with dinners to serving as a Eucharistic Minister. In 2004, Don and Alice received the distinction of Parishioners of the Year at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hill City. She was also a tireless advocate for those with special needs, and served many years as a board member of the DSNWK. After the kids were raised, Alice continued to keep very busy working various jobs.

In 1994, Don and Alice became the owners and operators of the Pheasant Run Bed and Breakfast in Hill City. They were gracious hosts to people from all over the country. This came easily for Alice as she loved opening her home to friends as well as strangers. Alice loved to be “on the go”, whether it was a sporting event, especially those of her grandkids, or a gambling trip to play the slots, she was always up for it. At home she enjoyed making quilts, watching KU basketball, and enjoying visits from the grandkids, and was always found playing any sort of game with them. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. If you ever asked about them, her face would always light up.

Don and Alice moved back to Norton 10 years ago. Not content to just sit, Alice began working as a paraprofessional for the Norton School District. She dearly loved that job with “her” kids. She touched so many lives there and still kept in touch with many of them after her retirement.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Joe and Don Peterson; brothers and sister-in-law: Jerry and Bill Goscha; Janine Augustine. Leaving to mourn her passing are her husband Don of the home; sons: Pat Goscha, Atwood, Craig Goscha and Mona Heasty, Lawrence; daughters: Teresa (Alan) Flores, St. Joseph, Missouri, Annie (John) Sullivan, Great Bend; grandchildren: Courtney Flores, Erin and Blake Sullivan, Maddie and Aubry Goscha; brothers: Ken (Kay) Peterson, Mike (Carol) Peterson, Larry (Jeannie) Peterson, Charles Peterson, Maurice (Jennifer) Peterson; sisters: Pat (Max) Becker, Teresa (Ron) Albers, Nancy (Kenneth) McClelland; brother-in-law, Bob (Sandy) Goscha; sisters-in-law: Karen Peterson, Imogene Hahn, Evelyn (Chris) McDiffett, Joann Riemann, Jean (Ron) Reimann, Marilyn (Bill) Schrum, Karen (Max) Parson; many nieces, nephews and friends.