Verle E. Decker, 90, of Hollenberg, KS, died July 8, 2017 at the Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice, NE.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:45 p.m., Friday, at the Hollenberg City Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the Hollenberg Cemetery and sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.