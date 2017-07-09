Thomas “Tom” Lynn Norris passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 as the result of a motorcycle accident near Oakley, Kansas at the age of 72. He was born on October 10, 1944 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Edward and Marguerite (Miner) Norris. He grew up in the Springfield area graduating from Griffin High School with the Class of 1962. After high school he joined the United States Air Force where he worked as a jet engine technician and retiring after more than 20 years of service. On May 1, 1965 he was united in marriage to Patricia Meyers in Plainville, Kansas. They were blessed with four children, Chris, Tim, David, and Kathy.

After his service in the Air Force, Tom eventually retired from the Department of Corrections, and enjoyed working the family farm. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the Patriot Guard Riders. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends. Starting when they were young, he and Pat enjoyed dancing whenever they had an opportunity, even spending many an evening at home, making the neighbors wonder what they must be doing as their silhouettes passed from window to window, dancing together around the house.

Tom is survived by his wife Pat Norris of the home in Plainville; children Chris Dinwiddie and husband Rob of Derby, Tim Norris and fiancé Karein of Peoria, AZ, David Norris and fiancé Michelle of Kansas City, MO, and Kathy Calvin and husband Mike of Topeka; brothers Ed Norris and wife Rita of Springfield, IL, Will Norris of Springfield, IL, John Norris of Springfield, IL, and Chuck Norris and wife Sharon of Edmond, OK; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marguerite Norris, and sister Patricia Norris.

Dancing with the feet is one thing, but dancing with the heart is another. Tom had a dancing heart that showed us by daily example how to be strong in faith, abiding in hope, and full of love for one another. Our hearts are saddened at our loss, but we rejoice in anticipation of the time we shall be reunited, to dance together, in that home not built with hands, eternal in the heavens.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 pm. There will be a rosary service at 3:00 pm and prayer vigil service at 7:00 pm.