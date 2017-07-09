Police investigating after vehicle hits 10-year-old in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday accident.

Just after 6:30 p.m. first responders were dispatched to the area of 8th Avenue and Main Street in Hutchinson on the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident, according to a social media report from police.

Officers determined that a vehicle traveling west on 8th Avenue struck a 10-year-old girl who was in the roadway. The collision occurred about mid-block and it is currently unknown if the child was playing in the street or if she was crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle spoke with an investigator of the Police Traffic Bureau. The child was transported to HRMC by Reno County EMS and was transferred to Wesley Medical Center by Eagle Med helicopter.