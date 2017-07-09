Pattie Lou (Ticehurst) Chaffee, 91, of Stilwell, formerly of Salina, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017. She was born September 17, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Bert and Georgia (Stafford) Ticehurst. She married Bill Chaffee on December 24, 1946, in Topeka, KS; Bill preceded her death in 2001. Pattie came to Salina in 1955 with her husband, when he opened the Buick dealership. She was a mother and homemaker and an active member of the Salina Community. Pattie also worked as an executive secretary for Beech Aircraft for 23 years, until she retired in 1989. Pattie was a lifetime member of PTA, Asbury Pediatrics President, Vice President & Member of Ladies Bridge Association at Salina Country Club and volunteered at St. John’s and Asbury Hospitals. She was a member of Christ Cathedral since 1955.

Pattie is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann Chaffee (Jon) Bakalar, Overland Park, KS; sons, Will C. (Charlene) Chaffee, III, Sanford, N.C.; and Richard Allen (Denise) Chaffee, of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Jonathan (Karri) Bakalar, Justin (Kelsey) Bakalar, Jennifer Bakalar (Kevin) Kopff, and Richard Jason Chaffee, all of Overland Park, KS; Will C. (Bethany) Chaffee, IV, of Gulf Breeze, FL; Jessica Chaffee (Thomas) Livesay, of Spring Lake, NC; and John Kozar (Shannon, deceased, 2017), of Whitehall, MD; eight great grandchildren, Jack, Joey, Lola and Hudson Bakalar; Cooper Kopff; Will, Jonathon and Joseph Chaffee; and Hannah Kozar.

The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Christ Cathedral, 138 S 8th St, Salina, with inurnment in the Cathedral’s columbarium. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Cathedral or The Gables of Overland Park, KS, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.