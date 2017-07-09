The Salina Post

NW Kansas man dies, teen flown to hospital after pickup rolls

RAWLINS COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy 1500 driven by Dylan Curtis Dulany,17, Phillipsburg was eastbound on Rawlins County RD X two miles west of Herndon.

The driver lost control and the pickup left the road to the north. It then skidded through the intersection at Rawlins County Road 32, entered the north ditch and rolled.

A passenger Trevor Charles Sattler, 20, Herndon, was transported to the hospital in Atwood where he died.

Dulany was transported to Swedish Medical Center in Denver. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

