Leo N. Schruben passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 94. He was born on December 6, 1922 in Stockton, Kansas to the late Leonard J. and Edna M. (McKanna) Schruben. After graduating from high school he went on to attend vocational technical school for mechanics. On April 20, 1991 he was united in marriage to Anna Mae Person (Wood) in Wahoo, Nebraska. She passed away on January 10, 1997.

Leo was a farmer, rancher, and stockman. He loved tending the livestock, and making an honest living by being a good steward of the land. He enjoyed collecting brass, loved to weld, and had an extensive barbed wire collection as well. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Antique Barbed Wire Society, headquartered in La Crosse, Kansas it is the only national and international association in the world, with members from the United States, England, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Leo is survived by his brother John H. Schruben of Bethesda, MD; and a host of nieces and nephews, including John Becker, Jim Becker, Charlie Becker, Ron Becker, Gail Becker, Bill Becker, Joe Becker, Jerry Becker, Don Becker, Phil Schruben, Paul Schruben, Jeff Schruben, Mark Schruben, Thomas Schruben, Peter Schruben, Mary Schruben, Mona Hoisington, Betty Burgess, Barb Waggoner, Ann Keller, and Emily Trust.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Edna Schruben; wife Anna Mae Schruben; sisters Sister Bernard Marie “Margaret” Schruben, and Katherine Becker; step-son Denis Person, and step-daughter Susan Person.

The spirit of a rancher has a special brand of courage. Leo faced life head on, made no excuses, and stood up for what he knew to be right. He leaves us with a legacy of hard work, character, and independence, that has helped to shape our hearts and lives forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Stockton. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 pm. A prayer vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm.