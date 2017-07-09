Kan. umpire who died working game Friday remembered for hard work, wit

HUTCHINSON – Umpires in Kansas are wearing black this weekend in honor of umpire Eric Shannon who died Friday while a working the Great Bend Chiefs American Legion game with the Hays Monarchs in Hutchinson, according to the Northeast Baseball Association social media page.

Multiple players from the Chiefs attempted CPR and life-saving attempts but were unsuccessful. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday in Hutchinson.

The NEBA reported “Eric Shannon worked many NBC Hap Dumont 13U State Tournaments for us, even though he was qualified and had opportunities to work higher-level games during the same dates. He was always willing to work down-level to breed the next generation of umpires. On the field, he was the loudest behind the dish many had ever heard. Off the field, in the umpire changing room (aka parking lot), he was often cracking jokes and as witty as can be. A good umpire, a greater man.”

Shannon was a graduate of Ellis High School and Garden City Community College where he played football. Shannon was an assistant manager at B&B Lumber in Wichita, according to his obituary and married with two children. A Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.