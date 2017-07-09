The Salina Post

Donald LeRoy “Don” Weers

Donald LeRoy “Don” Weers, 82, of Salina, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017. He was born June 9, 1935, in Stafford County to Minnye Elizabeth Weers. Don married Rowenna Wood on June 9, 1954.

Survivors: daughters, Vonda Richardson and Dawna Gum (Ben); son, Robert Weers (Robin); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife; mother; son, Leonard Weers; son-inlaw, John Richardson; and grandson, Brian Richardson.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Stafford Cemetery, Stafford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

