1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Kansas motorcycle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY – One person died and three other were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Harley Davidson driven by Timmy E. Elling, 59, Kansas City, was westbound on Kansas 92 two miles east of Ozawkie.

The motorcycle rear-ended a 2015 Harley Davidson driven by Donald P. Shalz, 61, Kansas City, and slid into the ditch on the westbound side of the highway.

Elling, Shalz, a passenger on the 2014 Harley Debra L. Elling, 57, Kansas City, and a passenger on the 2015 Harley Cindy K. Shalz, 62, Kansas City, were transported to Stormont Vail.

Debra Elling died from her injuries. All four were wearing helmets.