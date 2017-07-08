The Salina Post

Small earthquake shakes portions of Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas early Saturday. The quake just after midnight measured a magnitude 2.4 and was centered approximately a mile northeast of the unincorporated Harper County community of Crystal Springs.

The is the first earthquake reported in Kansas since June 27.

A 3.6 magnitude quake hit near Medford, Oklahoma, on Friday. Medford is 78 miles south of Wichita.

The USGS reported 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday morning’s quake.

