Sheriff: 1 dead after Farm Sprayer, SUV collide

RENO COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

A Farm Patriot Sprayer traveling northbound on Bone Springs Road failed to yield at the posted Stop Sign just south of Kansas 61.

The vehicle entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of a 2013 Chevy Equinox, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Both The driver and passenger in the Equinox were trapped in the vehicle until Fire and EMS were able to extricate them.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center.

The driver was transported with serious injuries by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The driver of the farm sprayer was not injured. The sheriff’s department did not release names of those involved.