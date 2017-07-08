Sentencing set for Kansas teen convicted of setting fatal fire

RENO COUNTY – A sentencing date is finally scheduled for a Kansas teen convicted of setting the fire at his home that killed his mother and sister.

Samuel Vonachen, 18, will be sentenced on Friday, July 28, at 3 p.m., according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

There has been a delay in the sentencing because Reno County Judge Trish Rose wanted the teen to undergo another mental evaluation. The state tried to appeal the decision, partly because evaluations had been done prior to trial showing that he was competent.

A Reno County jury convicted the teen for the killings of his mother and sister who died after he set fire to the family home in September 2013. His father was able to escape.

Vonachen was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his father and aggravated arson for the actual setting of the fire.