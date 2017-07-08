Police: Kansas woman shot standing outside home

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help with information on the incident.

Just after 11:53 a.m. Saturday, Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka after a report of a woman in her 40s was shooting victim and had just arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.

The victim advised officers, she’d received the gunshot wound while standing outside a residence in the 900 Block NE Monroe in Topeka.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police

There’s no available suspect information at this time – Anyone with knowledge of this incident, or any other crime is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551, or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007