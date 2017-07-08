Pavement marking project begins

On Monday July 10, Twin Traffic Marking Corporation of Kansas City will begin repainting the pavement markings at five of Salina’s busiest intersections: Crawford and Ohio; Magnolia and Ohio; Ninth and Magnolia; Ninth and Belmont; and Ninth and Schilling.

The five intersections are all comprised of concrete pavement, which generally receives less frequent maintenance than asphalt pavement. As such, the pavement markings have faded over time and need refreshing.

The work is expected to be completed during evenings and nights (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on Monday through Friday, and lane closures are anticipated while the work is taking place. The project is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The $27,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.