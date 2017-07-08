The Salina Post

Nancy S. Hamme, 48, passed away Saturday, July 1st, in Pasadena, California. Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, July 14th, at the Keystone Cemetery, northeast of Manchester. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Thursday, July 13th, at the Danner Funeral Home.

