Kansas man dies after hit by pickup on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:45p.m. Friday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F350 driven by David Wayne Taylor, 53, Rock Springs, WY, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of Bunker Hill Road approximately ten miles east of Russell.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian identified as Jeffery Lynn Harris, 47, Russell, who was working along the side of the roadway.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brocks North Hill Chapel.

Taylor was properly restrained and not injured. The KHP released no additional details.