Report: Kobach is absent from meeting of election officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on state elections officials who are gathering in Indianapolis (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

California’s chief elections official is puzzled by the absence of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from a gathering of elections officials from across the U.S.

Kobach is the co-chair of a White House voter fraud commission that’s investigating allegations made by the President Donald Trump without proof that there were millions of fraudulent ballots cast during last November’s election.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Saturday that it’s “awkward, to put it mildly” that Kobach opted against attending the National Association of Secretaries of State conference in Indianapolis this weekend.

Kobach, a Republican, sent letters last week to all 50 states requesting voter information, including dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, addresses and voting histories.

The request drew blowback from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Padilla, a Democrat, said that if Kobach was serious about working with states to improve the integrity of U.S. elections, he would have attended the conference.

A spokeswoman for Kobach did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

10:50 a.m.

Illinois has joined 15 other states in refusing to provide detailed voter information to a White House commission investigating President Donald Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud.

The Illinois State Board of Elections sent a letter on Friday declining to provide the information requested by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is co-chairing White House commission.

Last week, Kobach sent letters to all 50 states requesting voter information, including dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, addresses and voting histories.

The request drew blowback from Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Illinois letter comes as state elections officials from across the country are gathering in Indianapolis for conference.

___

By STEPHEN KORANDA

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice are asking states including Kansas for information related to the National Voter Registration Act — a move made the same day that the president’s commission on voter fraud sent a request for “publicly available voter roll data.”

In a letter sent June 28, Justice Department officials requested data on how states purge registrations of people who have died or moved. The letter seeks information to confirm that states are complying with federal law and keeping voting lists updated.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on the same day sent requests for voter registration information to all states in his role as vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on voter fraud. Numerous states have said they will not provide some or all of the information that Kobach requested.

Washington’s secretary of state earlier this week made public the request she received from the Justice Department.

When asked if Kansas had received a similar letter, Kobach spokesperson Samantha Poetter confirmed it.

“We have received this letter,” Poetter said Wednesday in a statement. “We are currently reviewing it.”

Poetter wouldn’t say what Kobach thinks of the request. When asked for a copy of the letter, she said she would have to check with the office legal department.

The letter sent to Washington state asks for a variety of information, including the process used to remove voters who have moved or died. It also asks for the number of voters removed from voting lists.

“As part of our nationwide enforcement effort, we are reviewing voter registration list maintenance procedures in each state covered by the NVRA,” said the letter, which was signed by DOJ Voting Section Chief T. Christian Herren.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a Freedom of Information Act request in response to the letter, raising concerns about the breadth of the DOJ request.

“The DOJ offered no explanation or justification for the unprecedented time-bound request,” the center said in a letter.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for KPR, a partner in the Kansas News Service.