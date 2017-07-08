James E. “Jim” Ward, 80, passed away Saturday, July 8th, in Topeka, Kansas. He was born January 6, 1937 in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Howard W. and Della E (Ziegler) Ward. After graduating from Concordia High School in 1955, Jim served in the U.S. Air Force. He later returned to Concordia, Kansas before moving to Topeka, Kansas until his death. Jim is survived by: a brother, Thomas; sister-in-law, Royanna Ward; niece Melinda Ward Bingham and several cousins. No services are planned. Interment will be in the Abilene, Kansas. Arrangements by Danner Funeral Home, Abilene.