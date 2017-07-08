Howard M. “Bud” Fruits, 85, Delphos, died Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Bud was born August 8, 1931 in McPherson County to Howard M. and Marjorie (Anderson) Fruits.

Bud and Lillian Fruits were married in March of 1989 and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2015. He worked in construction for many years. Bud was a member of the Delphos Lions Club and the American Legion.

Besides Lillian, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark; brother, Albert; and sister, Delora Swisher.

Survivors include his children, Stanley Fruits and wife Jeannie, Matthew Fruits and wife Sandy, and Scott Fruits and Rosemary; Linda Vaughn and husband Bill, Bill Comfort and wife Debra, Rick Comfort and wife Gloria; grandchildren Christopher Fruits, Jenna Kendall, Hollie Higle, Jordanne Fruits, Morgan Fruits, Sophia Fruits, Levi Richardson, Stacy Katzenmeier, Kala Melton, Jared Comfort, Rikki Walle, Tara Kluft, Kendra Comfort, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, July 10 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 5-7. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 11 at the funeral home and burial with military honors will be in the Delphos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Howard Fruits Memorial Fund which will be designated at a later date.