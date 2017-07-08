First baby pygmy hippo born in Kansas now meeting visitors

SEDGWICK COUNTY The baby Pygmy Hippo born at Tangankika Wildlife Park in Goddard now has access to the entire exhibit.

On Friday, the park’s Pygmy hippos, Posie and Pluto, announced the birth of their first baby. This is the first baby pygmy hippo born at Tanganyika, according to a media release.

The new baby is believed to be a girl, but it won’t be known for sure until he/she is a little older and then can also be named. The baby weighs approximately 13 pounds and is currently the size of a shoebox.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s are the first and only pygmy hippos in Kansas, and the first to give birth in Kansas.

“For Tanganyika as a breeding facility, this is a huge milestone,” the Park’s Assistant Director Matt Fouts said. “This marks Tanganyika’s 40th successful breeding program for rare and endangered species.”